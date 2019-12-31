ANIMAFILM: 2019 year in review

By Laman Ismayilova

Looking back at 2019, one can see what an amazing journey Azerbaijani animation has embarked upon this year.

Before 2019 is over, let`s take a look at some of the most remarkable events of the last twelve months:

International recognition

ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival started to be recognized internationally. This happened because of the hard work of the festival`s devoted team and many friends and volunteers.

In the beginning of this year, on March 23rd, the festival organizers held Echo of ANIMAFILM Festival in Prague, which made a nice contribution to Czech-Azerbaijani animation collaboration and inspired to dedicate the 2nd edition of our festival to Czech Animation.

New initiatives

In April 2019, ANIMAFILM held a meeting with the pupils of Landau School in Baku. Children were exited to watch the best films of the 1st ANIMAFILM and it inspired to establish the Children’s Jury.

Young jury members were chosen based on a special competition, where children had to submit their motivation letters and other works. Next year, the festival`s team want even more children to join the Children’s Jury.

A selection committee from Azerbaijan, France, Czech Republic, Poland and Italy had to review an impressive number of 268 submissions from 50 different countries. Only 54 films and screenplays were included into the completion program.

50th Anniversary of Azerbaijani Animation

This year is also the 50th anniversary of Azerbaijani animation. ANIMAFILM wanted to celebrate this important date on an international level.

One of the most important steps towards development of Azerbaijani national animation of this year was an Open letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In September, the festival`s team presented a program of seven Azerbaijani animated films at the AnimaSyros Festival in Greece.

At the end of October a special program for children was also presented at TOFUZI Festival in Georgia.

The 50th anniversary of Azerbaijani animation was also celebrated at the 2nd ANIMAFILM in October and at StopTrik Festival in Poland in November. All screenings were supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture.

In October 2019 the 2nd edition of ANIMAFILM took place in Baku with the kind support of the Azerbaijan Union of Filmmakers (key partner and sponsor), Embassies of the Czech Republic and France in Azerbaijan, French Institute in Azerbaijan, “Chinar Yayimlari” publishing, and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture. A lot of events were organized during the festivals. You can read more about them in colorful catalogue.

ANIMAFILM School

ANIMAFILM finished this fruitful year with two important activities. The festival organizers created ANIMAFILM School, where they are teaching children and adults animation.

Moreover, ANIMAFILM TV was also created as part of the project. ANIMAFILM TV covers all the latest news about the festival.

Future plans

The next festival will take place during 14 - 18th of October 2020. The theme of the festival will be French animation.

The team of ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival would like to wish you a happy, productive and wonderful New Year 2020! May the upcoming year bring you many magical moments and may your wishes come true!