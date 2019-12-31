Another House of Azerbaijan opens in Germany

By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora has opened

the Azerbaijan House in Cologne, Germany, the committee reported in its official website.

The Azerbaijani house in Cologne, as well as in other cities, is a place of discussion, a meeting place for anyone who loves Azerbaijan and people and respects national interests, as well as Azerbaijanis.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new House was attended by a delegation of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Germany, members of Germany Azerbaijanis Alliance diaspora activists, compatriots, the public and the media representatives.

Speakers at the event spoke about the importance of Azerbaijani houses and stressed that these houses are particularly important for the unity and cooperation of compatriots abroad. In their speeches, they noted that the establishment of such houses is an example of the care and attention of Azerbaijani state to the Azerbaijanis living abroad.

It should be noted that, another Azerbaijani house in Germany was opened on December 24 in Berlin.