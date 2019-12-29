Heydar Aliyev Center named best architecture of past decade

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Times has listed Heydar Aliyev Center amongst the best architecture of the past decade.

"Built on the site of a former Soviet munitions factory, the center's architecture embodies an enlightened philosophical framework. Its fluid forms promise to open and engage Azerbaijan’s culture with an act of attraction rather than imposition," the message said.

Named "Design of the Year" by London’s DesignMuseum, the centre was cited as "a masterwork of invention and execution."

One of the internationally recognized architectural works, the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center has become a signature landmark of modern Baku.

Designed by architect Zaha Hadid, the center is noted for its distinctive architecture and flowing, curved style that eschews sharp angles.

As a symbol of tasks assigned to the center, the logo of Heydar Aliyev Center also reflects the motto of passing the national and universal values, traditions of statehood to the future generations. And the motto is "To the Future with Values".

Heydar Aliyev Center is a complex construction, which includes an auditorium (congress center), a museum, exhibition halls and administrative offices. Following a design competition in 2007, Zaha Hadid Architects was chosen to oversee the design of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The Center holds exhibitions and concerts with the purpose of supporting the development of culture and introducing world culture to Azerbaijan, and expands the relations between countries and people through its projects.