Foggy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 29. Drizzle will be observed in some places. North wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be 5 - 7 °C at night, and 10-12 °C in the day, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm mercury column to 769 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent at night and 60-70 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in some regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperatures will be 1-6 °C at night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to 2 °Cat night, and 4-9 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.