Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents holiday gifts to low-income families

The holiday gifts have been presented to low-income families on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year Eve.

The gifts were to low-income families throughout the country on the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually makes donations and implements various projects aimed at supporting people in need of social care.

The Foundation has always given much attention to low-income families, those in need of special care, and celebrated various holidays and significant days.

Since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively participating in building a new society and contributing to the country`s social and economic development, by implementing various projects in spheres such as education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, and social and other spheres.

In 2016-2018, all families who receive targeted social assistance were given holiday gifts by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on the occasion of the New Year and Novruz holidays. Moreover, the festive tables were arranged for thousands of people in need of social assistance.








