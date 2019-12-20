Leyla Aliyeva visits Oncological Center's Child Clinic

By Azernews





Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited children being treated at the National Oncological Center's Child Clinic.

Medications required for the treatment of children purchased using the money from the "Jirtdan. Novruz adventure" family show, were handed over to the child department at the National Oncological Centre. Special computer games, various toys and gifts were also presented to the children. The entertaining event was welcomed by children with a great joy.

Following the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the family mega-show "Jirtdan. Novruz adventure" was premiered at the Baku Congress Center last december.

This initiative contributes significantly to instilling in children the national spirit, at the same time, respecting universal values.

All funds received from the charity project will be used for the treatment of people in need of special care, including children.

Notably, an income in the amount of 397 manats earned from the show this February was presented to the Thalassemia Centre to be spent for children’s treatment.

Founded in 2009, the National Oncology Center has given an impetus to the fight against cancer in the country. The center has had an oncological center for children since 2011.

The main goal of the NOC is to eliminate cancer in Azerbaijan through dedicated programs that integrate quality patient care, research and prevention, and through education for graduate students, residents, employees, patients and the general public.

The Center has been initiator and leading agency in cancer prevention and cancer control programs in country. The NOC provides methodological, scientific and training support to oncology specialists and public health professions in the field.

In 2015, the National Oncology Center established National Cancer Registry based on CanReg5 software provided by IARC.

Through its epidemiological research, NOC contributes to the expansion of knowledge about cancer incidence, prevalence and distribution of risk factors among Azerbaijan's population, thus contributing to the design and development of effective and targeted cancer prevention and control programs.

The active participation of NOC in the research related to molecular and genetic aspects of the oncological diseases as well as on diagnosis and treatment helps to advance the cancer care in Azerbaijan.




