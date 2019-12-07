People's artist: Tree planting campaign in Azerbaijan has become real celebration of humanism

By Trend

People's artist of Azerbaijan, holder of the Sharaf order, member of UNESCO's international federation of artists and the World Academy of Art and Science, honorary academician of the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts and the European Academy of Natural Sciences Sakit Mammadov highly praised the campaign initiated by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to plant 650,000 trees in one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

Sakit Mammadov made the remark at the tree planting campaign in the Mushfigabad settlement of Garadagh district in Baku, Trend reports.

"Planting trees is an essential part of the environmental contribution to fighting air pollution and climate change. Therefore, I wholeheartedly welcome this campaign, which is being held in the name of Azerbaijan. This is a real celebration of humanism, which Nasimi preached in his great work, and a very important mission for every citizen of the country, a message to all humanity how to love and protect nature. I am very glad as an artist that the beauty of Azerbaijan is identified not only in architecture and works of art, but also in nature. Careful attitude of the state is a vivid example, and, of course, the activity of Mehriban Aliyeva in the name of the people and the future generations are worthy of the highest appraisal," Sakit Mammadov said.

A tree planting campaign was held on December 6, 2019, as part of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

The initiative, covering all districts of the country, started in Shamakhi city, where the poet was born.

Public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, employees of state and private structures participated in the campaign, aimed at promoting Nasimi’s poetry worldwide, perpetuating his memory, popularizing Azerbaijan’s literary and cultural heritage.

This many trees were planted in one day for the first time in Azerbaijan's history.

All seedlings, namely, Khan's plane tree, Eldar pine, cypress, acacia, ash tree, elm tree, poplar, alder, willow, oleaster, wild pistachio, catalpa, olive tree, fig tree, peach tree, plum tree, apple tree, pomegranate tree, lime tree, plane tree, catalpa and others were grown in 17 hatcheries of the forestry centers and Gardening and landscape design of Azerbaijan OJSC.

This campaign will help increase the number of trees in the country and reduce the impact of climate change.

At the same time, this is a valuable contribution aimed at uniting people around the initiative, showing the public solidarity in improving the environment.