Cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 6. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3+5 °C at night, +9+11 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.In Baku, the temperature will be +3+5 °C at night and +9+11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the normal - 775 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 80-90 percent at night and 60-65 percent in the daytime.

Intermittent rain is expected in the Lankaran-Astara zone. Snow may fall in the mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. The west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0+5 °C at night, +7+12 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -1-6 °C at night, +3+8 °C in the afternoon.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.