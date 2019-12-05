Rainy weather expected in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 5. Strong northwest wind will stop in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +3+5 °C at night, +6+9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +3+5 °C at night and +7+9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from the 769 to 775 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Snow will fall in the mountains and foothills.

Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +0+4 °C at night, +5+9 °C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 °C at night, 0+3 °C in the afternoon.

As medical-meteorological forecast, temperature drop, strong northwest and humid weather may cause anxiety in some meteo-sensitive people.