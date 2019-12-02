Atmospheric pressure to drop

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 3. Rain is predicted in some places at night.

A strong northwest wind will be followed by mild southwest wind. The temperature will be +5+8 °C at night, +9+11 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5+7 °C at night and +9+11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from the 768 to 748 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Snow will fall in the mountains and foothills.Mainly dry weather will be observed during the daytime. Fog is predicted in some areas. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be +3+7 °C at night, +8+13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-4 °C at night, from +2 to+6 °C in the afternoon.