Foggy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict foggy weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 28.Drizzle is expected some places in the morning. Southwest wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be +6+9 °C at night, +11+14°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, temperature will be 6-8 °C at night, 12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm, relative humidity 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. Fog will be observed in some places. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2+7 °C at night, +9+14°C in the daytime. In the mountains 0-5 °C at night, 0+5 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, mild hesitation of meteorological factors and temperature close to climate normal will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.



