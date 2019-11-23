Rainy weather expected on Saturday

|
By Laman Ismayilova
Rainy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula on November 23. Northeast wind will blow.
The temperature on the peninsula will be 2-6 °C at night and in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 3-5 °C at night.
Atmospheric pressure will be above the norm 777 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.
The weather will be mainly rainless in the most regions in the daytime. Snow is predicted in some places.
East wind will blow. Temperature will be 1-4 °C at night, 5-8 °C in the daytime.
In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 1-5 °C in the daytime.
As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.