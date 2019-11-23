Rainy weather expected on Saturday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula on November 23. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 2-6 °C at night and in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 3-5 °C at night.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the norm 777 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the most regions in the daytime. Snow is predicted in some places.

East wind will blow. Temperature will be 1-4 °C at night, 5-8 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 1-5 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.