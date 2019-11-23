Rainy weather expected on Saturday

TODAY.AZ / Society

22 November 2019

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula on November 23. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 2-6 °C at night and in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 3-5 °C at night.

Atmospheric pressure will be above the norm 777 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the most regions in the daytime. Snow is predicted in some places.

East wind will blow. Temperature will be 1-4 °C  at night, 5-8 °C  in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be  3-8 °C at night, 1-5 °C  in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast,  the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

