Snow expected in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 11. Northeast wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 4-6 C at night, 7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from above the normal – 770 to 775 mm. Relative humidity will be 85-95 percent.

Rain is expected in the country's regions. Snow will fall in mountains. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0- 5 °Cat night, 2-7 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for some meteo-sensitive people.