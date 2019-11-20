Temperature to drop in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy and rainy weather in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula on Novemver 20. Mild north wind will blow.

In the Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 6-9 °C at night, 10-13 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will range from 7 to 9 °Cat night, 10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from above the normal – 768 to 770 mm. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's northern and eastern regions.

Snow is predicted in mountainous areas. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 to 8 °C at night, 2-7 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for some meteo-sensitive people.