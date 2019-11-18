Baku awaits changeably cloudy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeably cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 17.Drizzle is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Northeast wind will blow.

In the Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 4-6 °C at night, 10-13 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 4-6 °C at night, 11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make above the norm-770 mm. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rain is expected in some northern and eastern regions in the evening. Sleet is predicted in mountainous areas.

Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 10-17°C in the daytime. In the mountains , the temperature will range from 0 C to -5 °C at night, 2-7 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, although mild hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on November 19 is favorable for meteo-sensitive people, the extreme humidity can cause anxiety in some people.