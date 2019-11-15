Rainy weather expected on Saturday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 8-10 °C at night, 11-14 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 8-10 °C at night and 12-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will make 776 mm. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night, 60-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the western regions. Rainy weather is expected in some northern and eastern regions.

Sleet and snow are predicted in the mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8 °C at night, 11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 +2 °C at night, 4-9 °C in the daytime.