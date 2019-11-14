Ecologists predict rainy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron peninsula on November 15. Northwest wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 9-11 °C at night, 12-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 772 to 776 mm. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent

Rain will intensify in northern and eastern regions. Snow may fall in mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -2 °C to +3 °C at night, 6-11 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, on November 15, humid and cold weather may cause anxiety in some meteo-sensitive people.