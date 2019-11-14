Caspian Ecology Exhibition gathers world environmentalists in Baku

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Baku is hosting an exhibition that offers an opportunity for establishing useful contacts and getting acquainted with current trends in the eco-industry to representatives of the public sector, manufacturers, sellers and consumers of eco-products.

The 10th Azerbaijan International Environmental Protection Exhibition Caspian Ecology 2019 is being held at the Baku Expo Center on November 13-15. The exhibition brought together companies demonstrating new technologies and presenting interesting environmental projects.

During the three days, some 60 companies from 10 countries will demonstrate the latest achievements and innovations of the industry. Within the framework of the exhibition, a seminar on solid waste management organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and Coca Cola Company will be held on November 14 at the Baku Expo Center, according to the report published on the event’s official website.

The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, IDEA Public Union and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For the first time, Caspian Ecology opened its doors in 2010, since then its popularity has been growing among specialists in Azerbaijan and in the region. Over the 10 successful years, the exhibition has welcomed over 500 companies from 15 countries worldwide.

At its 10th anniversary, the exhibition will once again draw the attention of the public and relevant organizations to environmental issues.

Some 17 percent of the total number of exhibitors is foreign companies, many of whom are participating in the exhibition for the first time. The number of exhibitors has increased by 28 percent compared to the previous year.

This year’s Caspian Ecology covers the following areas of the eco-industry: EcoTech - equipment for waste disposal and processing, water treatment and recycling systems; EcoFood - eco-products and drinks: farm products, healthy nutrition, fish farming; EcoManage– engineering and consulting services, technical support, design; Recycled Products – items from recycled materials, manufacturer of containers for waste, production of paper and cardboard; and EcoBuild – building materials and technologies.

Traditionally, the stand of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources presents innovative environmental projects in the field of environmental protection, developed with the support of the ministry over the past year. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, Ecosphere, IDEA Public Union, the Ministry of Ecology And Natural Resources of The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan are participating in the exhibition with their own stands.

For the first time, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic (SMEs) takes part in the exhibition with a stand.

The regular participants of the exhibition are companies and structures such as Azersu, Azergold, Azersun, BP, GIZ, SOCAR Polymer, Tamiz Shahar JSC, etc. Among the newcomers are SOCAR Foster Wheeler Engineering LLC, MEVA A.S. (Czech Republic), DVOKUT-ECRO LLC (Croatia), ARC Water and Wastewater Treatment Technology (Turkey) and others. The total number of exhibition newcomers is 45 percent.

During the exhibition, B2B bilateral business meetings will be held between local and foreign exhibitors. For the first time at the exhibition, the “Corporate Social Responsibility - The Green Wave” session will be organized, during which representatives of a number of companies will share practical experience in implementing environmental activities carried out as part of their corporate responsibility policy.

Thus, Caspian Ecology is an important strategic hub, creating the opportunity to meet with leading industry players and government agencies, new suppliers and partners, and conclude lucrative contracts.

The exhibition is organised by Caspian Event Organisers (CEO). The partners of the exhibition in 2019 are the official hotels Qafqaz Hotels and Resorts, Intourist Hotel and Boulevard Hotel, tour operator Greenwich Travel Club. Child Zone partner is Bagcam Network of Kindergartens.







