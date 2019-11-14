Temperature to drop in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Intermittent rain is expected in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula on November 14. Mild northwest wind will intensify.

In the Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 9-12 C at night, 14-16 C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be 9-11 C at night,14-16 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 769 mm mercury column to 772 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the northern and eastern regions. Rain will intensify in some places. Fog will be observed in the different places. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 14-18 C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, temperature is expected to drop from November 14 till November 17, which may cause anxiety in some meteo-sensitive people.