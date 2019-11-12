Rainy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 13. It will be foggy in some places. Northwest wind will intensify in the daytime.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 9-11 °C at night, 15-18 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 9-11 °C at night, 16-18 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will be above the norm 769 mm. Relative humidity will reach 75-85 percent at night, 55-60 percent in the daytime.

Rain is predicted in some northern and eastern regions in the evening. Showers and foggy weather are expected in some places. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 6-11°C at night, 16-21 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 12-17 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.