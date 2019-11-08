New yard successfully renovated in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard has been successfully renovated within "The Our Yard" project, launched by IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

The main objective in creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health, effectively organize leisure activities.

The renovated yard covers four buildings in Nizami district, accommodating about 1,000 residents.

All conditions for the convenient movement of people with disabilities were created there.

Mini-football field, area for playing chess, kids playgrounds and sports facilities were set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages.

In addition, eight gazebos, numerous benches and garbage cans were installed on the territory of the yard.

Taking into account the wishes and interests of the residents, new lampposts, iron doors were installed, the facades and entrances of buildings were fully repaired.

Along with the restoration of existing landscaping, some 50 trees and shrubs were additionally planted on the territory.

The green strip was created on a plot of 3,000 square meters. In order to ensure the safety of the population, CCTV cameras were installed.

"The Our Yard project" is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.








