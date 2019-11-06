Azerbaijani medical companies may establish international relations

By Trend





Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition and Forum Medinex will create an opportunity to review the global development trends in the field of healthcare, present the products and services, meet with potential partners and strengthen the existing ties, head of the project Anar Valiyev told Trend at the press-conference in Baku.

"Local companies will be able to create business relations with foreign partners during the exhibition," Valiyev added.

The head of the project stressed that each company participating in the exhibition will be able to make a presentation.

“Two speakers from Germany and Kazakhstan will deliver speeches on the business management of clinics during the exhibition,” Valiyev said.

The Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition and Forum Medinex to be held at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku Hotel from November 6-7 will bring together medical professionals from different countries on one platform, among which are Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Japan and others. Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by distributors and manufacturers participating under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand.

Belarus is represented at the Medinex national pavilion, which includes eight leading medical factories.

The Medinex exhibition will cover the following spheres: IT-Med - information technologies in medicine; Pharm-Med - medicines, vitamins and dietary supplements; Lab-Med - laboratory equipment and technologies; Tech-Med - medical equipment and devices; Stom-Med - dentistry, optics and ophthalmology; Tour-Med - medical tourism; and Edu-Med - dietetics and medical education.

Along with Medinex exhibition, the Azerbaijan International Beauty Industry Exhibition (Beauty Azerbaijan) will be also held.







