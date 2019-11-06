Baku to host Time of Innovation Forum

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s capital will host a forum on international innovation cooperation on December 5-6.

The forum will be held as part of the 9th annual innovation prize “Time of Innovation” - an independent award presented for the best projects and practices in introducing and developing innovations in various fields.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, etc. will take part in the international forum, to present their own cases, discuss the latest trends and share their experience in introducing innovations in all aspects of business.

More than 50 participants from five countries will discuss their ideas within the framework of the following tracks: “Internet of Things and the Digital Economy”, “Innovations in Business”, “Commercialization of Technologies in the Industrial and Technological Sphere”, “Innovation Development Infrastructure”, “Innovation Management”, “New B2B and B2G Solutions”, “Scientific Theories and the Introduction of Innovations.”

Representatives of Sberbank PJSC, Aeroflot PJSC, Zarubezhneft JSC, Ruselectronics JSC, AzerTelecom, KPMG Kazakhstan, Norilsk Nickel, Yota, Open Factoring, Makfa JSC, PAROC, Capital Life Insurance, “TEREM”, Aeroexpress and many other companies will speak at the forum.

Note that the prize has been awarded since 2011. Individuals, organizations and enterprises engaged in innovative activities may be nominated for the prize. DuPont, United Aircraft Corporation, Sberbank of Russia, Aeroflot - Russian Airlines, ASUS, Rosatom State Corporation, Samsung, Russian Railways, TOYOTA, Rostelecom are among the most prominent winners of the prize.