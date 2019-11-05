Rainy weather expected in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 5. Rain is expected in some places. Mild south wind will intensify.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 8-11 °C at night, 15-17 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be 15-17 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 to 766 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in the Lankaran-Astara zone. Fog will be observed in some places.

The temperature will be 4-9 °C at night, 14-19 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will vary from -3 degrees to 2 °C at night and 5-10 °C during the day.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, moderate south wind will intensify in the Absheron peninsula which may cause anxiety in some meteo-sensitive people.