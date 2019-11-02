Rainy weather expected in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 2. Strong north-west wind will blow throughout the day.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 10-12 °C at night, 13-15 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be 10-12 °C at night, 13-15 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 759 mm mercury column to 766 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Heavy rain is predicted in some places. Snow may fall in mountainous areas. Fog is predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 7-12°C at night, 15-18°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 2-6°C at night, 6-9°C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.