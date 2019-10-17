Ecologist predict drizzle in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologist predict changeable cloudy in Baku on October 17. Light fog and drizzle will be observed in the morning in some places. Northwest wind will become north-east in the afternoon.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night, 22-26 C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night and 23-25°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, intermittent rain is expected in the Lankaran-Astara zone. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-16 °C at night, 24-29 °Cin the afternoon. In mountains, the temperature will be 8-13 °Cat night,5-20 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather on October 17-18 will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.



