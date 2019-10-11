Another yard renovated in Baku

By Azernews





Another yard has been successfully renovated within "The Our Yard" project, launched by IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the renovated yard located in Hovsan settlement, Surakhani district, which accommodates 4, 200 people.

The main objective in creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health, effectively organize leisure activities.

All conditions for the convenient movement of people with disabilities are created there. Mini-football field, area for playing chess, kids playgrounds, sports facilities and bicycle path are set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages.

In addition, there are twelve gazebos and a room for leisure activities for the elderly, numerous benches and waste bins in the yard. The house for weddings and funeral ceremonies is fully renovated and equipped.

Taking into account the wishes and interests of the residents, the facade and entrances of the buildings were completely renovated, new iron doors and plastic windows were installed in the blocks.

Along with the restoration of existing landscaping, 50 trees and shrubs were additionally planted on the territory, a green strip was created on the territory which covers 2,000 square meters.

In order to ensure the safety of the population, CCTV cameras were installed.

This yard in Surakhani has become the 33rd yard renovated within the project.

"The Our Yard project" is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

