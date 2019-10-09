Strong wind expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on October 9.

Weak fog and drizzle will be observed in some places in the morning. Southwest wind will be followed by strong northwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 14-17 °C at night, 21-24 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the weather will be 15-17 °C at night, and 22-24 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 762 mm mercury column to 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected some northern and eastern regions. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. Strong west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-18 °C at night, 27-32 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the weather will be 6-11 °C at night, 14-19 °C in the daytime.

The Ecological Ministry warns that on October 9 the north-west wind is expected to intensify in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.