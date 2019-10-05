Azerbaijan improving food safety system [PHOTO]

By Trend





Azerbaijan continues to take targeted measures to improve the food safety system, Trend reports.

The first meeting of the Codex Alimentarius National Commission, which was created with this purpose, was held at the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute.

Adviser to the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Elkhan Mikayilov informed those present about the purpose of commission creation, the directions of its activities and the forthcoming tasks.

He said that the main goal is to bring sanitary norms and rules in line with international standards. He noted that the main thing is that the export potential of products manufactured in Azerbaijan will increase.

Further, a representative of the agency Farid Amirov made presentation about the commission. During the meeting, members of the commission were presented with draft norms and rules of sanitation on the “General hygiene requirements” and “Microbiological criteria.”

The Codex Alimentarius Commission was created in 1963 by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) with the aim of developing food standards. Azerbaijan has been a member of the commission since 2011.



