Azerbaijan’s Ganja to host sports cars show & competitions [VIDEO]

Sports cars show and competitions will be held in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city with organizational support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation on September 29, Trend reports citing the Federation Sept. 25.

More than 40 cars including “Volkicar” (mini race cars), kart race and drift cars, as well as sports cars, will participate in the event to be organized in the Heydar Aliyev Park Complex.

Well-known pilots including promoter at Drift GP International Niall Gunn, German drifting champion Sebastian Fontijn, winner of the Drift Allstars European series Martin Richards, local drift and “Volkicar” pilots as well as technical director of the events production at Drift GP International Antanas Kyguolis will take part in the event.

The event will include the motor race of “Volkicar”, drift cars and sports cars, competitions will be held, the “Volkicar” show with a sports car “burnout” will be presented, and a drift show will be organized.

A quiz on the topic of motor sports and road safety will be held among the audience, and 20 active participants will be awarded.

As part of the event, Ganja will host Road Safety Week for children. In this regard, from September 30 to October 4, training, which will be organized in a number of secondary schools in Ganja city, will be conducted by the consultants of the Federation for Road Safety Allaz Aliyev, Arshad Huseynov and Sahib Asgarov. Children will be informed about the road safety including road signs, traffic lights, pedestrian crossings and road safety rules.