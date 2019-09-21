Temperature to drop on Saturday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on September 21.

Rain is expected in some places in the evening. Fog will be observed in the morning. Strong northwest wind will blow throughout the day.

The temperature will be 18-20 °C at night in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula, 21-25 °C in the first half of the day and 17 °C in the evening, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm mercury column to 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 60-70 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in country's northern and eastern regions. Torrential rain, hail, sleet and snow in the mountainous regions are predicted in some places. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 16-21 °C at night, 26-31 °C in the daytime,in mountains 9-14 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather is expected to change dramatically on the Absheron peninsula on September 21-22. Low temperature, strong north wind are unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.



