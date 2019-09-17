By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict rainless weather in Baku on September 18. Northwest wind will become south-east one in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 18-21 °C at night, 26-29 °C in the daytime, in Baku 19-21 °C at night, 27-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 50-60 percent.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, short rain is expected in some mountainous areas in the morning. Fog will be observed in the morning. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 17-22 °C at night, 27-32 °C in the daytime, in the mountains 8-13 °C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime.

Mild winds and favorable temperature on September 17-18 are generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.