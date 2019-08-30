Ancient archaeological artifacts discovered in Shabran

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

In past, Shabran was one of the major political and commercial centers of Azerbaijan. More than 150 historical and cultural monuments were discovered on this territory.

Shabran archaeological expedition of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography under Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences has discovered new finds of the end of 4th - beginning of 3rd millenniums BC during archaeological excavations on the territory of the Chaggaltepe monument in Shabran region.

The Institute said that the ruins of round houses with a light roof structure were found. One of the houses had a brazier of Early Bronze period, similar to the samples found in the Kura-Araz culture territories of Azerbaijan.

In the western part of the excavation site, debris of a round house with cobblestone walls as well as three utility wells were discovered.

The material and cultural finds also include numerous tools, stone grain bruisers and steels, arrowheads, and a vessel in the shape of a jug. Semicircle handles on most of the ceramic samples are typical for the Kura-Araz culture.

In addition, arrowheads made of flint were discovered during the excavations. This evidences that the local inhabitants who used to live there at the end of the 4th - beginning of the 3rd millenniums BC, along with agriculture and cattle breeding, were engaged in hunting as well.

Also, the bone awls and needles found by the expedition indicate primitive weaving craft.

The territory of the ancient city of Shabran was declared historic-architectural reserve in 2003. Studies on the reserve are of exceptional importance in terms of deeper understanding the history of Shirvanshahs, the state that existed for 677 years, and the history of Azerbaijan as a whole.