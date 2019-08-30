New carpet weaving workshop opens in Ismayilli

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Carpet art takes a special place in the history of culture. Today Azerbaijani carpets are represented in museums and at exhibitions in different cities of the world.

The new branch of Azerkhalcha OJSC, engaged in carpet production, in Ismayilli region has started operation. The construction of the new branch began in late 2018, and construction and installation works were completed in a short time.

In parallel with the establishment of carpet manufacturing workshops in the country’s regions, great attention is being paid to staff trainings. Azerkhalcha organizes training courses in the cities and regions where branches are established. Graduates of training courses receive certificates and get employed in Azerkhalcha branches.

A training course was also organized for the new carpet manufacturing workshop in Ismayilli. The course attracted over 150 weavers. Initially, 50 of them were employed.

Dilshad Huseynova, Director of the Ismayilli branch, said that Ismayilli is one of the historical centers of Azerbaijan’s carpet weaving.

“The history of carpet weaving was developed in Shirvan. Rich dyeing plants impacted positively on the development of carpet weaving in the region. Carpets woven in Shirvan are remembered for their original artistic design and color choice,” she said.

She said that weavers working in the Ismayilli branch will continue this tradition and contribute to the carpet weaving tradition.

Majority of weavers working in the branch are residents of Ismayilli city and Galajig village.

There are a workshop, dining room, medical room, conference room, guest room and administrative rooms at the office building. The building also meets the modern security standards, a video surveillance system is installed here. Broad landscaping work has been carried out in the courtyard of the building.

The first branch of Azerkhalcha in Ismayilli region was opened in 2017.

The main objective of Azerkhalcha is the production and export of carpets and carpet products, organization of their sales in the country and abroad, application of new technologies in the production of carpets and carpet products, modernization and effective use of the material and technical base, and implementation of other activities related to the development of this field.

At present, 830 weavers and administrative employees work in the Fuzuli, Shamkir, Guba, Khachmaz, Agdam, Ismayilli, Gabala, Agstafa, Gazakh and Tovuz branches.

The Azerbaijan carpet weaving art was included in UNESCO's list of intangible heritage of humanity, at the 5th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in 2010 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The world's first specialized carpet museum was created in Azerbaijan. The State Museum of Azerbaijani Carpet and Applied Art operates in Baku today.

Azerbaijani carpets were exhibited in world famous museums such as Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Victoria and Albert in London, Textile in Washington, Louvre in Paris, Topkapi in Istanbul, Berlin Museum of Art, Metropolitan Museum of New York and the Museum of Art in Budapest.

Azerbaijani carpets are divided into seven major carpet weaving schools distinguished by patterns, composition, color palette and techniques: Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, Tabriz.

Another branch of carpet art is being developed by professional artists. Carpets based on their new ornaments and embellishments are of great importance in enriching classical compositions.

Studying Azerbaijani carpet weaving and contemporary development of professional art of carpet weaving is linked to the name of Azerbaijani People's Artist, Latif Karimov. He studied Azerbaijani carpets for many years, enriched the Azerbaijani decorative art with new ornaments, created new decorative motives based on traditional decorative elements.