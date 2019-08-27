First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade on his 70th birthday and 40th anniversary of his activities as Sheikhulislam.

Mehriban Aliyeva described Allahshukur Pashazade as an outstanding religious figure who has dedicated his entire meaningful life to the promotion of the true essence of the Islamic religion and to the establishment of sustainable peace and tranquility in the Caucasus. The First Vice-President noted that SheikhuIislam Allahshukur Pashazade has for many years been carrying out successful activities aimed at maintaining such values as peacefulness, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, equality, fraternity, humanism, which form the foundation of all religions, and ensuring the commitment of Azerbaijani people to the traditions of tolerance that have existed in the society for centuries.

The message of congratulation says that the valuable contributions of the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office to activities serving such noble purposes as preservation and development of an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust between different religions and faiths, multicultural values in the country, promotion of Azerbaijan in the world as a unique space of tolerance, expansion of a dialogue between peoples and religions have always been highly appreciated by the state. A good example of this is the fact that Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade has received various awards in different years of his activity, including the "Heydar Aliyev" Order, the highest state award in the country by an Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 26 August 2019.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva wished Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade robust health, well-being, happiness and success in all his endeavors and undertakings.