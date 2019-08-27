New park to open in Old City

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Being a unique town within the city of Baku with its own infrastructure and residential areas, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve houses more than 50 historical and architectural monuments from various eras.

A new park will be laid in Icherisheher, Zeynab Jahan, employee of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, told Trend.

She spoke about the innovations and conditions that will be created for residents and tourists in the recreation center, which will be laid in the territory of the Palace of Baku Khans complex, where restoration work has been going on for a long time.

Jahan said that during the restoration of the buildings of the Palace, the courtyard will also be thoroughly landscaped and turned into a wonderful recreation area for residents of Baku and foreign guests.

“Certain areas will be paved with stone slabs, the rest will be landscaped. Benches as well as a awning, under which several kioks will operate, will be installed to ensure the convenience of the population,” she said.

Jahan also noted that during the decoration of the park, it is planned to use such decorative means as hinged structures and natural lighting from the facade.

She further added that the entrance to the Baku Khans Park will be free for all citizens and foreign guests who wish to spend time there, enjoying the beauties of the Old City.

“I believe that the Baku Khans Park, combining such basic principles as transparency, tradition and modernity, will become a favorite place to visit not only for the residents of Icherisheher, but also for the entire capital inhabitants,” Jahan concluded.

Presently, restoration work is being carried out in the Baku Khans Palace, dated the 17th-18th centuries, that will be completed by the end of the year.

The residence of the Baku khans is located in the Big Gala Street and is considered to be a significant historical and cultural monument of Azerbaijan.

The capital is becoming increasingly popular as a major city for business and living, recreation and entertainment.

There are many parks in Baku. The most well-known ones include the Seaside Boulevard Park, Philharmonic Garden, Zabitlar Park, Khagani Garden, Zorge Park, Highland Park, etc.

The Central Park has recently been opened in Baku as a continuation of the Winter Park.

Located in different parts of the capital, each of these parks has its own infrastructure, numerous cafes, restaurants, attractions and children's playgrounds.