Large-scale highway reconstruction underway in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

The Arabgadim-Goydere highway is being reconstructed in Azerbaijan’s Gobustan district, the Azerbaijani State Highway Agency told Trend on Aug. 21.

The highway, beginning from the 88th kilometer of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway, belongs to the fourth technical category.

The total length of the highway is 13 kilometers. The work was carried out to expand the highway from 6-7 meters to 10 meters within the project to ensure compliance with the construction standards. These operations cover an area of ??over 130,000 square meters.

The road base is under construction. Afterwards, the highway will be covered with two layers of asphalt concrete 12 centimeters thick on a ??78,000-square meter-area.

Six new drainage pipes of various diameters are planned to be installed within the project. The road signs, information boards, mileage indicators are also planned to be installed to ensure safe movement.

The highway reconstruction will ensure comfortable movement of the population, improve transport routes between two settlements with a total population of about 2,000 people and the district center. This will also serve to develop the economy and agriculture in the district.