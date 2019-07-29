South wind to blow in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be rainless in Baku on July 30. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +22°C to +25°C at night and +31°C+36°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +33°C+35°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 752 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-65% at night, 40-45% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +24-25°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), while +25-26°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The weather will be mainly dry in northern and western regions. However, lightning and short term rain are predicted in separate places. Hail is forecasted. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, from +12°C to + 17°C in mountains at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.