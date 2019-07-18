Euronews airs report about UNESCO Baku Session [VIDEO]

By Trend





Euronews aired a report about the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which was held in Baku from June 30 to July 10, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

The story details the importance of the Baku session, the issues discussed and the decisions taken.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30. The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The session ended on July 10.