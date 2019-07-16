TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology, UN mull problem of desertification

By Trend


The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with deputy secretary general of the UN, Secretary General of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Tiaw, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the problem of desertification in Azerbaijan, the causes contributing to drought, including the reduction of water reserves, the importance of rational use of water and reduction of water losses.

The prospects for cooperation with the Convention in this area were discussed.

