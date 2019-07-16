Changeable cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 17. Mild northwest wind will intensify at times.

Temperature will range from +21°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +25°C at night and +32°C+34°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 754 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-45% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), while +23-24°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

The weather there will mainly be rainless in country's regions. However, rainfall is predicted in some mountainous areas. Hail is forecasted. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, in mountains from +12°C to + 17°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.