Rainless weather expected in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 15. Northwest wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the daytime.

Temperature will range from +18°C to +22°C at night and +27°C+32°C in the daytime in Absheron and +19°C to +21°C at night and +30°C+32°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 754 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 45-55% in the daytime. Northwest wind will be followed with south-east wind in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +21-22°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), while +22-23°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some areas. Hail predicted. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +19°C to +24°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, in mountains from +9°C to + 14°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.