Budgetary issues of UNESCO World Heritage Committee being considered in Baku

By Trend





The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku, Trend reports July 9.

Opening the plenary session, chairman of the organizing committee, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev informed the participants about the UNESCO Bureau meeting held before the plenary session, noting that the Bureau discussed the work done over the past few days and the decisions made. The working group has prepared important documents for approval. At the current session, documents related to the draft budget operations will be reviewed, he said.

The importance of increasing international assistance for the restoration and conservation of monuments to the Galapagos National Park Directorate in Ecuador, the Antigua Guatemala Cathedral, the Historic Center of Agadez (Niger), and the Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve in the Seychelles was emphasized.

Then financial and administrative issues were discussed, reports on the implementation of the budget for 2018-2019 were made and proposals for the budget of the World Heritage Fund for 2020–2021 were considered.

It was noted that a number of meetings of the working group were held during the session. Representatives of Norway, Tunisia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries also gave speeches. The work of the working group received positive assessment.

The Provisional Agenda of the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which will be held in China in 2020, is to be approved today, on July 9, and the chairman, deputies and rapporteurs will be selected.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held till July 10, 2019.