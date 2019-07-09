Another yard renovated in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard in Baku has been renovated as part of the Our Yard project launched by IDEA Public Union.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, viewed the renewed yard located in Nasimi district.

The yard covers several buildings where 2,000 residents live.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, the Our Yard project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

All opportunities for people with disabilities have been provided in the yard. Eight arbors and benches, a mini-football pitch, area for playing chess, fitness equipment were set up in the yard for leisure activities of young people.

The main goal in creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health, and effectively organize leisure activities.

Taking into account the wishes of the residents, new lighting poles were installed, the facade and the entrances of buildings were completely repaired.

Along with the restoration of greenery, 80 trees were planted in the yard. Moreover, a new green area has been laid on a territory of 6,000 square meters.

The renovated yard in Nasimi district has become the 27th renovated yard within the Our Yard project.

The Our Yard project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

Previously, another yard has been also renovated in Nasimi district. A mini-football field, two areas for playing chess, three arbors, fitness equipment for various age groups, a children's playground and benches were set up in the yard for leisure activities of young people.

In addition, lampposts were installed in the courtyard, the facades and entrances of buildings were fully repaired. Along with the rehabilitation of existing green spaces, 100 new trees were planted in the yard. Moreover, a new green area was laid on a territory of 5,000 square meters.

IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.



