Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends “I am SABAH Graduate” event

By Trend





"I am SABAH Graduate" event has been held.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event. Leyla Aliyeva, Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, and participants of the event first viewed "I am SABAH Graduate" exhibition.

The event started with the performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan. A video highlighting the activity of SABAH groups then was demonstrated.

Addressing the event, Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov hailed measures taken to further improve the development of the higher education system and the achievements made in this regard in Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov congratulated all the graduates and wished them success in their future activities.

A symbolic SABAH key was handed over to 3rd year students.

SABAH groups were established in 34 specializations in 7 state higher education institutions in 2014-2015 academic year. SABAH groups now enroll more than 2300 students in over 40 specializations in 12 higher education institutions. A total of 701 SABAH students graduated in 2018-2019 academic year.







