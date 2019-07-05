New yard renovated in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard in Baku has been renovated under the Our Yard project of IDEA Public Union.

The yard in Nasimi district covers several buildings where 1,200 residents live.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the Our Yard project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

All opportunities for people with disabilities have been provided in the yard. A mini-football field, two areas for playing chess, three arbors, fitness equipment for various age groups, a children's playground and benches were set up in the yard for leisure activities of young people.

Taking into account the wishes of the residents, lampposts were installed in the courtyard, the facades and entrances of buildings were fully repaired.

Along with the rehabilitation of existing green spaces, 100 new trees have been planted in the yard. Moreover, a new green area has been laid on a territory of 5,000 square meters.

The renovated yard in Nasimi district has become the 26th such yard within the project.

The Our Yard project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

Previously, a yard in Binagadi district. A mini-football field, a playground for children, and an area for playing chess as well as exercise equipments and 16 benches were installed in the yard.

Moreover, 50 new trees were planted in the yard, and a new green area was laid on a territory of 1,735 square meters.

IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

