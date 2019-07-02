  • 02 July 2019 [17:23]
    UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Baku of great importance: Canadian rep
  • 02 July 2019 [15:38]
    Azerbaijan taking important steps to protect historical monuments - Indonesian rep
  • 02 July 2019 [14:43]
    Cameroon rep: Azerbaijan's contribution to protection of world cultural heritage - undeniable
  • 02 July 2019 [12:26]
    Minister: Work to include Palace of Shaki Khans in UNESCO World Heritage List continues
  • 02 July 2019 [11:28]
    Iranian delegation to attend UNESCO session in Baku
  • 01 July 2019 [18:26]
    Omani rep: Baku is great place for holding int'l events
  • 01 July 2019 [18:14]
    Azerbaijan astonishes with its unique architecture - Mohamed Athman
  • 01 July 2019 [17:39]
    Minister: Azerbaijan been long making efforts to bring expert commission to occupied lands
  • 01 July 2019 [16:50]
    Several cultural monuments no longer in danger – Mechtild Rossler

