02 July 2019 [17:23]
UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Baku of great importance: Canadian rep
02 July 2019 [15:38]
Azerbaijan taking important steps to protect historical monuments - Indonesian rep
02 July 2019 [14:43]
Cameroon rep: Azerbaijan's contribution to protection of world cultural heritage - undeniable
02 July 2019 [12:26]
Minister: Work to include Palace of Shaki Khans in UNESCO World Heritage List continues
02 July 2019 [11:28]
Iranian delegation to attend UNESCO session in Baku
01 July 2019 [18:26]
Omani rep: Baku is great place for holding int'l events
01 July 2019 [18:14]
Azerbaijan astonishes with its unique architecture - Mohamed Athman
01 July 2019 [17:39]
Minister: Azerbaijan been long making efforts to bring expert commission to occupied lands
01 July 2019 [16:50]
Several cultural monuments no longer in danger – Mechtild Rossler
