Declaration of 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee to be adopted in Baku

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku, Trend reports.

Opening the session, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center Mechtild Rossler spoke about organizational issues. She noted that the Baku Declaration would be adopted at the end of the meeting after discussions, adding that the draft declaration has been distributed to the session participants.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held on June 30 at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019