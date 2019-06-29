Azerbaijan demonstrates DOST concept in Moscow

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s concept - Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) was demonstrated at the third regional social innovation forum in Moscow, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The issues on the use of IT-technologies in the social sphere, their impact on the processes of management and public services, as well as potential risks, advantages and possible consequences of the use of digital technologies were discussed during the event.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security Emil Hajiyev presented the DOST concept during the forum.

The forum participants showed great interest in the DOST project, which is Azerbaijan’s successful innovation initiative in the sphere of state social services. During the event, sessions on various topics were held during the forum.

Besides the official program, an exhibition of handicrafts of the disabled was organized, and charity theatrical performances and concert programs were demonstrated during the forum.

Ministers, governors, representatives of the governmental and non-governmental organizations, business structures and expert communities related to the social sphere and volunteer organizations attended the event.