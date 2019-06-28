  • 28 June 2019 [12:44]
    Azerbaijan joins Charter of International Committee of Military Medicine
  • 28 June 2019 [11:54]
    Important changes in medical sphere adopted in Azerbaijan
  • 26 June 2019 [10:00]
    Country marks Day of Armed Forces
  • 25 June 2019 [15:03]
    Shaki Khans' Palace may join UNESCO World Heritage List
  • 25 June 2019 [13:26]
    French-Azerbaijan University students in top-10 of National Mathematical Olympiad in France
  • 25 June 2019 [11:49]
    New traffic signs planned to be included in Law on Road Traffic in Azerbaijan
  • 25 June 2019 [10:41]
    Inactive floating rig in Baku bursts into flames
  • 25 June 2019 [09:50]
    World Heritage Young Professionals Forum opens in Baku
  • 24 June 2019 [14:43]
    Yoga session held in park of Heydar Aliyev Center

    • Most Popular